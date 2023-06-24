Aaliya Siddiqui made Salman Khan angry for this reason

Bollywood actor Salman Khan scolded his fellow celebrity Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya Siddiqui for repeatedly bringing up their divorce in his show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘.

Aaliya Siddiqui kept recalling her broken relationship with her former husband in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘. Eventually, the ‘Pathaan‘ actor’s patience ran out and warned her against speaking about it.

For the unversed, Aaliya Siddiqui emotionally admitted to missing her children. She also spoke about her divorce with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan.

“Sach mein divorce nahi leti na main toh main kabhi nahi aati (I would not be here if I hadn’t taken the divorce). But it is very important in life to finish the job which you have committed to,” she said.

Aaliya Siddiqui revealed she fell in love with her former husband actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his looks.

“His brother was his assistant back then, she said. “He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So his brother told me to stay there for a few days.

“I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes [were] very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey.”

Aaliya Siddiqui is currently seeing a “beautiful” Italian software engineer, who makes her feel protected and chivalrous.

Moreover, Akanksha Puri also faced Salman Khan’s wrath in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2‘ episode for cribbing about her jail time. He alleged that she tried to set a narrative with respect to the incident concerning Bebika in the house.

Akanksha claimed that Bebika needed medical attention as he wasn`t behaving normally. Salman told Akanksha off for blowing the incident out of proportion.