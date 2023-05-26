Cold shoulder? Salman Khan’s bodyguard pushes away Vicky Kaushal

A viral video captured Bollywood star Salman Khan’s security team pushing away Vicky Kaushal as he tried to shake hands with the former.

A now-deleted video by an Indian paparazzo account from the last night’s press conference of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi is being widely circulated on social media.

The video begins with the ‘Sardar Udham’ star posing and clicking selfies with his fans when Khan entered the space with his entourage and bodyguard who tried to push away Kaushal and others to make way for the latter.

As Khan approached closer, Kaushal even offered a handshake but was moved aside by one of Khan’s security members and he moved past him without obliging to the former’s gesture.

Kaushal’s face went visibly blank and he tried to cover up his handshake with other gestures. He continued to say something to Khan while the ‘Dabangg’ actor’s security team completely bulldozed him.

The video was not taken well by the netizens who expressed rage over Khan for giving the cold shoulder to the husband of one of his close friends, Katrina Kaif.

“So mch of attitude salman showing to vicky . Doesn’t look good,” a social user wrote on the video, while another noticed, “Doesn’t look very friendly talk. Both look angry. Salman didn’t even say anything back to what he was saying.”

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Khan will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.