Salman Khan’s ‘second wedding picture’ with Sonakshi Sinha goes viral

The second picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s marriage with fellow celebrity Sonakshi Sinha is going viral on social media platforms.

The fake picture, posted on Instagram by a user, sees the Dabangg co-stars tying the knot in their silver wedding outfits.

It turns out that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s faces have been morphed into the wedding pictures of Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

The 56-year-old is considered one of the most eligible bachelor celebrities. He finds humour when making statements and facing questions about his marriage.

Earlier, a fake picture of Andaz Apna Apna star tying the knot with the Rowdy Rathore star spread like wildfire on the internet.

Salman Khan’s, in a reply, posted a sarcastic video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to “confirm” his marriage with Sonakshi Sinha.

The clip saw a young Salman Khan from the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun? days asking the now Dabangg Khan Aur Shaadi? (and the marriage?).

The latter replied with Hogayee (it’s happened).

Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho!!! #ad pic.twitter.com/25WBuooFyY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 5, 2022

His latest project is Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, which is expected to release in late 2022. He will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The latter’s direction is helmed by Farhad Samji. Pooja Hegde will play a leading role.

Salman Khan has one of the celebrated actors with awards for her projects namely Maine Pyar Kiya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Partner and Bodyguard.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with the superhit project Dabangg. Her performance in the action picture earned her many laurels such as Best Female Debut in the 2011 Filmfare Awards.

Sonakshi Sinha bagged the Best Female Debut in the 2011 Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards. The Lootera star won the Star Debut of the Year – Female award in the International Indian Film Academy Awards the same year.

The Bollywood actor’s work in Dabangg won her the Most Promising Newcomer award in the Female Star Screen Awards and Superstar of Tomorrow – Female award of the Stardust Awards the same year. The Best Female Debut award in the Stardust Awards as well.

