Sami Khan picks one actress who ‘isn’t as good as she thinks’

Actor Sami Khan thinks Nazish Jahangir considers herself a good actress that she isn’t.

Sami Khan appeared as a guest with Momal Sheikh on the superhit ARY Digital show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by the superstar Fahad Mustafa, comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

Sami Khan gave interesting answers during the rapid-fire question round.

He had to pick between Alizeh Shah, Nazish Jahangir and Sonya Hussyn. He replied, “I have worked with all of them. I think Nazish Jahangir.”

The actor picked Syed Noor as a director with whom he would think twice about working.

Sami Khan picked Salman Saqib Sheikh, also known as Mani, as the actor whose work makes him turn off his television. He said he would be a newscaster had he not been an actor.

He added that he would excuse himself from going on a Pakistan trip with Eshal Fayyaz.

Moreover, Sami Khan said he would work with Bilal Lashari for a project without considering the salary. Sami Khan said he looks at a project’s budget before agreeing to work on it.

Sami Khan said he would be a newscaster if he was not an actor.

Moreover, he revealed people used to tease him by calling him “aalu (potato).”

