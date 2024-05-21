Sanam Baloch makes a comeback!

After her long absence from the spotlight, actor Sanam Baloch made a comeback to social media on Tuesday sharing a few videos on Instagram.

While Sanam Baloch had been posting stories and posts on Instagram on occasions, this is the first time in months where fans saw her posting a few videos capturing her with a Punjab song in the background.

Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the showbiz star shared three close-up videos on Instagram.

Several expressed joy over seeing Sanam Baloch while others asked her to make a comeback to the showbiz industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Baloch Jatoi (@thesanambaloch)

Sanam Baloch in April 2018 announced that she had separated from her then-husband.

She has been rarely seen on television following the announcement of her divorce.

The actor in August 2020 announced that she had re-married and is now the mother of a girl.