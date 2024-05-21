Sanam Baloch makes a comeback!

After her long absence from the spotlight, actor Sanam Baloch made a comeback to social media on Tuesday sharing a few videos on Instagram.
While Sanam Baloch had been posting stories and posts on Instagram on occasions, this is the first time in months where fans saw her posting a few videos capturing her with a Punjab song in the background.
Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the showbiz star shared three close-up videos on Instagram.
Several expressed joy over seeing Sanam Baloch while others asked her to make a comeback to the showbiz industry.
View this post on Instagram
Sanam Baloch in April 2018 announced that she had separated from her then-husband.
She has been rarely seen on television following the announcement of her divorce.
The actor in August 2020 announced that she had re-married and is now the mother of a girl.