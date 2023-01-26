WATCH: Sania Mirza embraces son after Australian Open win

An adorable video of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s loving moment on the court at the Australian Open went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Australian Open shared the adorable video on Instagram. The caption read, “This is what it’s all about 🥹 #AusOpen • #AO2023”

The clip showed Izhaan Mirza Malik getting brought to the tennis court from the stand. He dashed towards the mother and embraced her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Open (@australianopen)

Earlier, the tennis player shared a picture of her being kissed by her son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

On the other hand, Sania Mirza and her mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna qualified for the final.

They beat Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6 6-7 10-6 in the semi-final. The Indian duo will play Brazilian side Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final on Friday.

She said she would call time on her career aged 36 after Dubai Tennis Championships in February. She had initially planned to retire in 2022 but was pushed back because of an injury.

Related – ‘My body is wearing down’: Sania Mirza reveals retirement plans

Sania Mirza is considered India’s greatest women’s tennis player. The ongoing Australian Open, where she bagged the women’s doubles crown in 2016, is her last major.

Comments