‘It was an experience for my body and soul…’: Sania Mirza gives a peek into her Hajj journey

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza shared several pictures from her Hajj journey, days after she completed the annual pilgrimage with her father and sister.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

More than a week after she returned to India, after performing Hajj, Sania Mirza turned to her Instagram handle over the past weekend, sharing several glimpses and the experience of her ‘journey of a lifetime’.

“To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly,” she began to write with her 10-visuals gallery from the pilgrimage.

“It was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagine. Allhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over,” Mirza added, followed by a shoutout to the tour management company, for making their journey ‘as comfortable as possible’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Thousands of social users including her close friends as well as sports and showbiz fraternities liked the post and extended their felicitations to Mirza and her family.

Notably, Sania Mirza announced via her Instagram last month that she is set to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj this year. “Dear friends and loved ones, I have been blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj,” she wrote in a detailed note on Instagram. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime.”

She was accompanied by her father Imran Mirza, as well as her sister Anam and her husband, cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin.

Sania Mirza, Sana Khan complete Hajj with their families: Watch