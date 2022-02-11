VIRAL: Sania Mirza gives ‘Boss-Lady’ vibes in latest pictures

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza, channels her inner ‘Boss Lady’ in the latest Instagram pictures, which went viral across social media platforms.

Sania Mirza, India’s famed Tennis player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a two-pictures gallery on photo and video sharing application Instagram on Thursday evening, which sees the athlete in a glam look.

Sania gives major ‘Boss Lady’ vibes in a blue denim bottom and white top, however, what really elevated the sportsperson’s look was the black long coat to improvise the classic combo. A gold belt was added to complete the look.

The 35-year-old celeb flaunts her fresh makeup and glossy pink lips with beachy waves in the sunkissed pictures. “But my darling, there’s no such thing as the light at the end of the tunnel, you must realize that you are the light. 🌟💫”, read the caption with the clicks.

The post garnered lovely compliments from fans and friends alike, with more than 90,000 hearts from social media users. Sinf-e-Aahan’s producer Sana Shahnawaz also showed her love with a heart and fire emoji in the comment of the post.

Mirza enjoys a huge following of 8.8 million users on her Instagram handle, where she shares personal clicks with family, as well as hilarious TikTok content and reels.

It is pertinent to mention that the sportsperson announced her retirement from tennis last month. “I have decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week”, she revealed in the press conference after a match at the Australian Open last month.

