Sania Mirza goes monochrome in latest picture

The latest monochrome picture of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

In the early hours of Friday, the star player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik treated her 10.7 million Insta followers with the latest raw and unedited picture of herself on the feed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Unedited and raw 😏 It’s a mood 🖤⚫️♠️,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the solo monochrome click on the photo and video sharing social application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The photo was loved by social users and received thousands of likes from Instagrammers within a couple of hours.

Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza are true sister goals

Earlier this week, Mirza sent new year wishes to her millions of fans with a selfie dump of herself and her son Izhaan. “I don’t have a long and profound caption for 2022 . But I have a few cute selfies 🙃 Happy New Year everyone,” she wrote with a three-picture gallery.

“Ps: 2022 you really kicked my butt on some occasions but I’ve gotcha now,” the celeb added with the hashtags ‘grateful’ and ‘you can’t handle the truth’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

Comments