Sania Mirza’s latest pictures go viral

Former India tennis player Sania Mirza’s latest pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared her pictures on her account. The former athlete dazzled netizens in a colourful outfit. In the caption, she said she blooming in the gloom.

With 11.7 million Instagram, she is one of the most prolific India celebrities on social media. She avails the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life along with family moments and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she gave a befitting reply to a journalist for asking a sexist question. The media person asked the celebrity how celebrities balance their professional life and motherhood.

She replied that she balances her professional career and personal life like her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. Moreover, the former tennis player told the journalist she would answer him when he will ask the same question from the cricketer.