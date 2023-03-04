Sania Mirza’s latest pictures go viral

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza called time on her stellar career and is involved in other endeavours.

Sania Mirza is known for her catchy social media posts. She leaves netizens in splits with pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and her sporting career on interactive platforms, especially on Instagram.

Her social media posts get millions of likes and heartfelt comments from her admirer and sporting fans.

She captivated netizens again, this time by sharing pictures of her in a green outfit on the visual-sharing platform. The snaps have more than 70,000 likes.

They complimented the tennis star’s looks with their heartfelt comments.

Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, recently posted images in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous in purple attire.

Moreover, the celebrity shared life advice via a picture in which she wore a green shirt with denim jeans and a jacket.

Sania Mirza bid farewell to her career aged 35 after the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Considered by many the country’s greatest female tennis player, she won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016.

Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

