Sania Mirza wishes new year via latest pictures

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared pictures of her to wish the new year to fans and they are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sania Mirza, the wife of veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, that 2022 has been difficult for her here and there.

“I don’t have a long and profound caption for 2022,” the caption read. “But I have a few cute selfies 🙃 Happy New Year everyone.

“Ps: 2022 you really kicked my butt on some occasions but I’ve gotcha now.”

The three-picture gallery had two selfies and one with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Her latest social media post got thousands of likes and heartwarming comments from the application’s users.

It got a response from Anam Mirza who said Sania Mirza should send her son to her often.

The tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with her family members.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her from the UAE India Awards.

The celebrity opted for a high-glam look for the prestigious night and slipped into a teal silk midi dress for the event. She styled the minimal dress with nude stilettos and statement jewels, however, went all-glam with her makeup, complimenting smokey eyes and brick-toned lips.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010 in Hyderabad followed by a Valima reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2019.

She hinted at bidding farewell to the sport due to citing fitness and personal reasons as an excuse.

