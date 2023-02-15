Sara Ali Khan shares captivating pictures from Australia trip

The breathtaking pictures of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan Pataudi’s Australia trip are going on the social media application Instagram.

The pictures showed Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, having the time of her life at Sydney Harbour.

The caption read, “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t ☀️💗”

Sara Ali Khan has proved her mettle in the Bollywood industry in a short space of time. The actor has worked on prolific projects.

The actor made her acting debut in 2018’s ‘Kedarnath‘, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut the following year.

The actor went on to work in ‘Simmba‘, ‘Love Aaj Kal‘, ‘Coolie No. 1‘ and ‘Atrangi Re‘.

She will be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s untitled project along with ‘Gaslight’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere’.

Earlier, she had an awkward moment when a fan inappropriately touched her when she was meeting her admirers.

The video on Instagram showed fans taking selfies with Sara Ali Khan, who was wearing a pink dupatta with a beige salwar suit. She shook hands with a woman who touched her neck and face.

She still went ahead and continued interacting with fans.

