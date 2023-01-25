Like father, like daughter: Alyana Falak’s videos win social media

The latest videos of celebrity kid, Alyana Falak, daughter of actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir, are viral on social media.

Khan treated her 10 million Insta fam with some heart-melting snippets of baby Alyana, on Wednesday. “Clearly Falak’s daughter,” she captioned the four-video gallery on the photo and video sharing application, along with some emojis.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The adorable clips posted by the doting mommy on her Instagram handle see baby Alyana exhibit her musical genes from prominent singer, Shabir. She tried her hands on various instruments of her father at home, while Khan had her eye on the child and guided her through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity reacted to the viral video post with likes and heartwarming wishes for the toddler.

Noor Zafar Khan returns to Instagram with stunning click: See picture

To note, the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir with massive fanbase on the gram, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heartwarming videos of their toddler.

Comments