Sarah Khan’s pictures with daughter Alyana are just adorable

Sarah Khan melted hearts again with a picture gallery of her with her daughter Alyana Falak on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sarah Khan, the wife of celebrity Falak Shabir, shared the viral pictures on her profile. She was holding Alyana in the adorable mother-daughter clicks.

Netizens showered their love on her latest social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

“Mama daughter duo….MashaAllah ❤️” a netizen wrote. Another stated, “May you live long to take care of Alyana 😍❤️”

A third user said: May you live long to take care Protect and Love Alyana ❤️”. A fourth netizen found the baby exactly like her mother.

Related – Viral: Sarah Khan awes social media with Alyana Falak’s new pictures

For the unversed, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The celebrity couple celebrated her first birthday earlier this year with an eye-catching Barbie-themed party.

Related – In pictures: Sarah Khan and family enjoy a luxurious vacay in Dubai

It is pertinent to mention that they have millions of Instagram followers. Their fans are treated to pictures and videos of their family moments and professional endeavours.

Comments