Viral: Sarah Khan’s beautiful picture with daughter Alyana Falak

Actor Sarah Khan shared another picture of her with baby daughter Alyana Falak on Instagram and is viral on social media.

The picture sees Sarah Khan, dressed in blue, holding the toddler while smiling in the heartwarming image.

“Me and Mini-Me! 💕” the caption read. The click got millions of likes from the application’s users.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir have quite a fan following on the social media platform Instagram.

They share family photos and videos for the fans. The visuals get millions of likes from its users.

Recently, her Falak Shabbir dedicated a concert performance to her. The video made rounds on social media platforms.

The Instagram video – which got millions of views – sees him singing at an event in Sialkot. The singer, before he sang, told Sarah Khan that the performance was for her.

The singer sang “Tu mera dil meri jaan hai, jaane jahaan tu mera maan hai” for his celebrity wife. The crowd joined in as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year.

Falak Shabir tied the knot with Sarah Khan in 2020. They were blessed with daughter Alyana Falak in October last year.

