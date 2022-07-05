Sarfaraz Ahmed feeds milk to goats, video goes viral

The video of wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed feeding milk to his goats Chunko and Bunko with his son Abdullah is going viral.

The viral video sees him feeding milk to the two goats with a feeder. He also shared a picture of the moment as well.

Mere chunko aur bunko ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XhXRofVrTo — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) July 5, 2022

Earlier, a video of him roaming with cows made rounds on social media as well.

The 35-year-old is part of the Pakistan squad for the two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka. The series opener will be played from July 16 to July 20 in Galle.

The second and final game will be contested in the hosts’ capital Colombo from July 24 till July 28.

The former skipper has represented Pakistan in 227 international matches across all three formats. He has 5,790 runs to his name with five centuries and 32 half-centuries to his name.

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to its maiden ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England.

