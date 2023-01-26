WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed turns singer at Shan Masood’s Qawali night

Former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfaraz Ahmed showed off his singing skills at fellow cricketer, Shan Masood’s Qawali night.

The wedding festivities for the vice-captain of the national team are in full swing, and a couple of the moment, Shan Masood and Nische Khan, recently hosted a Qawali night in Karachi, for family and friends.

In the pictures shared by the event photographer on Instagram, Khan looked radiant in her plum kalidar by designer Bisma Kayani, while, the cricket star looked dapper in a black self-embroidered jacket, paired with a kurta pajama.

However, what caught attention on social media was the singing abilities of the former captain, who serenaded the guest at the ceremony with a wedding song. The viral video, originally shared by Da Artist, sees Ahmed dedicate a number to close friend Masood and his wife.

The singing clip was reposted by several entertainment pages and drew applause for the cricketer from social users.

It is pertinent to mention here that celebrity cricketer Shan Masood and his beautiful wife Nische Khan got married earlier this week. The pictures from the close-knit nikah event made rounds across the internet after being shared on the Instagram handle of Da Artist, the photographers for the night.

Speaking about his then-to-be wife in an earlier interview, Masood termed Khan his ‘best friend’ and revealed that the two first met in Lahore.

