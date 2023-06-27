Sarfaraz Ahmed’s sacrificial bull is a giant like always!

Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed is known for bringing beautiful and super healthy sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha and the man has also taken the lead this time around as someone posted the video of the bull he bought for the occasion.

A video of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s beautiful sacrificial bull for Eid-ul-Azha getting carefully offloaded from the vehicle at the cricketer’s house went viral on the social media application Twitter. It got tied to a tent outside the cricketer’s house.

Earlier, his fellow cricketer Kainat Imtiaz shared a video which showed her taking care of the sacrificial bull.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kainat Waqar (@kainatimtiaz23)

She posted a video of her giving a cold bath to her sacrificial bull. The actor said people should be sincere when performing the ritual of sacrificing animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi (A.S).

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Eid-ul-Azha is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim (A.S)’s willingness to sacrifice his own son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) submission to Almighty Allah’s command to sacrifice his son was so dear that the act was mandated for all Muslims performing Hajj. Just when Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) was about to sacrifice his son, Almighty Allah ordered him to kill an animal instead.

This tradition is being followed even today to keep the spirit of sacrifice alive.