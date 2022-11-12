Sargun Mehta’s latest video goes viral

Indian actor Sargun Mehta’s video of her reenacting the Bollywood song “Chingam Chabake” is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sargun Mehta shared the video on her Instagram handle. It showed her reenacting the lyrics of the Bollywood film “Gori Teri Pyaar Main“‘s song “Chingam Chabake“, filmed on prolific actors Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Thousands of Instagram users have liked the two-time Filmfare Award winner’s video. They showed their love towards the actor and the celebrity with their comments.

Here’s what they had to say.

“Awesome video ma’am”

“Super se bhi upper 👌👌👌👌🌹🌹🌹🌹😘😘😘😘😘”

“My favourite ❤️❤️❤️”

“You’re looking gorgeous❤️❤️❤️🔥”

“Beautiful🔥❤️”

It is pertinent to mention that Sargun Mehta has millions of fans on Instagram. She avails the platform to share her personal and professional happenings with her admirers.

The celebrity has proved her mettle in showbiz because of her work in hit movies and television shows.

Moreover, she is a big fan of Pakistani dramas and films. Earlier, she had revealed that the superhit ARY Digital serial “Meray Paas Tum Ho” – starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in leading roles – is her favourite.

The actor went on to say that she makes a list of which Pakistani shows to watch and tries to complete them within three to four days.

