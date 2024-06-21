VIDEO: School girls fall out of moving van

Social media users were in a shock after a video went viral showing two school girls falling out of a moving van.

Several raised issued concerns regarding the safety of students travelling through school vans after two school girls fell out of a moving van in Vadodara of India’s Gujarat, an Indian media outlet reported.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, showed the school van moving after picking up a student when suddenly the back door opened and two girls tumbled out of the van while the driver continued his journey.

The viral video showed the two school girls getting up quickly in an apparent state of shock due to the fall.

They were seen checking and comforting each other as onlooker rushed to their help.

The video then showed other girls approaching them to check up on them while the driver remained absent from the scene.

Reports said that a major accident was averted as there were no other vehicles coming from behind the school van.

Later, police arrested the van driver on the complaints of the parents and began an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, local officials said that the driver’s licence will be cancelled if he is found at fault in the incident.

In April this year, at least four children were dead and 10 others sustained injuries in collision between a school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.