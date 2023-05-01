WATCH: School student saves 66 people after bus driver faints

A video of a school student saving 66 people by controlling a bus whose driver fainted is going viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the video of Dylan Reeves, a seventh-grade student of the Carter Middle School, bringing the bus to a halt was shared by Warren Consolidated Schools.

The video showed the bus driver falling unconscious. The seventh-grade student showed quick presence of mind and took control of the steering wheel.

He applied the brakes and turned the ignition off. He told fellow passengers to call the authorities for help.

The president of the bus driver’s union Robert Livernois told the media that the bus would have collided with oncoming traffic if it had veered on a collision course.

It is not the first time that children have risked their lives to save others from harm. A foreign news agency reported that nine-year-old Al Moatasem Al Shaqsi rescued his mother and siblings from a house fire.

Speaking with a radio channel, the boy said he was with his brother watching TV while his other siblings were in different places and his mother was washing the clothes when the fire happened.

He took it upon himself to warn the household when the electric fire started, adding that his mother was disabled and can’t walk so he pulled her by her legs. The child said he rescued all of his family members.

The nine-year-old asked his neighbour for help after jumping over the wall. He added that he also stopped a car on the road to get help, adding that the ambulance came in about 30 minutes.

