School teacher, who took gun for safety, killed resisting robbery in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: A school teacher was shot dead while resisting robbery in Sindh’s Kandhkot, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police.

Allah Rakhyo, whose video of keeping a gun with him while travelling to school for safety went viral on social media, was intercepted by bandits at Magsi-Karampur Road.

Allah Rakhyo lost his life while resisting dacoits while returning to his home from school, the police said.

It is to be noted that a week ago, the school teacher’s video of holding a gun while travelling to school for safety went viral on social media.

Intetior Sindh is the New Wazirstan!

Allah Rakho Nidwani, a primary school teacher in Kandhkot, Sindh, carried a licenced gun while carrying out his duty murdered in broad daylight by criminals. Sindh is witnessing a mass exodus of thousands due to worst law and order situation! pic.twitter.com/0M3KZh1Omp — Iqbal Hussain (@Iqbalanzar) March 18, 2024

In the video, he raised concerns about the worsening law and order situation in the area. The devoted teacher said he could not skip school and put the future of children at stake.

He said despite informing the police and relevant authorities no one took action so he decided to keep a gun with him while going to school.