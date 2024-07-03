Schoolboy drowns in front of classmates during trip

A school trip turned disastrous after a schoolboy drowned in front of his distraught classmates at a tourist spot.

The tragic incident occurred at a tourist spot in United Kingdom’s (UK) Sussex when the 17-year-old boy got into trouble while swimming near the shores during a school trip to West Wittering, a UK media outlet reported.

Local police said that rescue teams were deployed to the site after they were informed that a child was in trouble while swimming in the sea.

Emergency and rescue teams arrived at the scene and pulled the boy out of water to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

‘Emergency services and HM Coastguard were called to concerns for a boy’s welfare in the sea off West Wittering beach at around 1pm on Tuesday, July 2. A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased,” an official of Sussex police said.

The authorities informed the deceased’s next of kin while an investigation was initiated to “understand the full circumstances of the incident.”

Meanwhile, other students were visibly devastated seeing their classmate in the distraught condition.

Last month, a schoolboy walked away without any major injury after plunging 60ft down a cliff while having his picture taken on a school trip.

The 15-year-old fell from the edge of the famous Old Harry Rocks in Studland, Dorset in the UK as his friends watched in horror.

Rescue officials arrived at the at the beach below the cliff after a distress call to the authorities. However, they were left astonished after they saw the schoolboy “virtually uninjured.”