Schoolgirls engage in vicious brawl in classroom, video goes viral

A video of schoolgirls engaged in a brawl inside a classroom over an argument is going viral across social media platforms.

It all started with two girls arguing over a matter. The situation got intense and the students began to shout. They went against each other physically and landed punches and hard shots.

The other girls intervened to calm the matter down but the two students were not having any of it. They kept going at each other even when their teacher came to the classroom.

The boys, on the other hand, were enjoying what was happening. They could be heard and seen laughing and giggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The viral video got thousands of views and likes. Netizens came up with some hilarious comments.

“Kya baat hai paapa ki pari sab”

“Not surprised to see this ! These students don’t need counselling but should be thrashed for such behavior ! Not teachers , but parents should give them good thrashing .. !”

“Happiness of the boy😂😂😂”

“Why should boys have all the fun🤣”\

Related – Woman slaps man at a football game in US, brawl breaks out

Earlier, a video of two groups of school girls ripping each others’ hair out during a violent brawl is going viral across social media.

In the video, the school girls – some of them in school uniform while others in casual attire – viciously assaulting each other. Many of them ripped each other’s hair out during the brawl. They passed baseball bat to each other too.

A girl got dragged down the stairs while another’s head get smashed with a ball.

The people intervened to put a stop to all this. The video ends with two persons helping a female with a nose bleed.

Comments