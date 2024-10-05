This schoolteacher in Pakistan is teaching without pay for 9 years

KARACHI: On International Teacher’s Day, the story of Ghulam Shabbir, a dedicated school teacher who has been teaching without a salary for the past nine years, has surfaced.

The teacher, Ghulam Shabbir, was appointed as a school teacher in 2012 at a government school located in Matiari district of Sindh.

However, in 2015, his salary was halted after the government dismissed him, claiming his recruitment was part of a fake hiring scheme.

Despite the financial hardship, Shabbir continues to teach, walking 2 kilometers or hitching a ride to school every day.

In his spare time, he works as a farmer to make ends meet.

“My appointment was in 2012, and even though my salary was stopped in 2015, I still come to school every day to teach the children,” Shabbir said.