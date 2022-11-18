Brave security guard stops gunman inside clinic, video goes viral

A video of a security guard stopping a gunman inside a clinic in the United States is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

According to a foreign news agency, the incident occurred on November 10 in Buffalo city in New York. Buffalo Police shared the viral video on the micro-blogging social media outlet.

This happened on Virginia street in Buffalo Ny last week! That guy is definitely a hero, he saved so many lives!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2kYV9XgcSH — Iasia Davis (@IasiaDavis) November 14, 2022

It showed a security guard confronting 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin who came inside the clinic, run by Promesa Inc., and brandished his AR-15 weapon.

The gunman fired a shot before he got pinned against the wall and dragged him outside the building during the scuffle.

The security footage from outside the hospital showed the security guards wrestling the shooter to the ground. The bystanders took the weapon away from the criminal.

Before coming to the clinic, he stopped at a woman’s house and shot her in the leg. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police stated that the 48-year-old was charged with several felonies, including attempted murder.

