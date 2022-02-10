Viral: Security guard’s behaviour reminds people of Mr. Bean

A Russian security guard reminded us of the comedy character Mr. Bean by drawing eyes on a painting’s faceless figures, according to a foreign news agency.

The artwork titled Three Figures by Anna Leporskaya was hung for ‘The World as Non-Objectivity, The Birth of a New Art’ exhibition at the Yeltsin Centre in the Sverdlovsk Oblast region of Russia in December last year.

The security guard, whose name was not disclosed, is accused of drawing eyes with a ballpoint pen on two of the three faces in the painting.

Read More: This is what Mr. Bean’s house looks like from inside

The 60-year-old, who worked for a private security firm, has been reportedly fired. An investigation was launched for vandalism.

A person who is found guilty of the crime has to pay a fine and serve a one-year correctional labour sentence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Bean (@mrbean)

The painting, whose value was not determined, was insured with the Alfa insurance company for RUB 74.9 million. The company is reportedly paying for its restoration.

A restoration process is underway to bring it back to its glory.

It is pertinent to mention that the situation is similar to that in a Mr. Bean movie. He also drew a face on the valuable painting which he had damaged.

Comments