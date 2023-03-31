Senior citizen slaps reporter, video goes viral

A video of a senior citizen slapping YouTuber after a heated debate is going viral on social media.

It is unknown as to when and where the incident happened. It is presumed that it took place at a medical store in Punjab’s capital Lahore as the YouTuber reporter held the microphone of the city-based Voice News.

ویسے یہ جائز بنتی تھی۔۔ صحافی ہونے کا یہ مطلب نہیں کہ ہم بدمعاشی کریں۔۔

تمیز اور شائستگی سے بھی بات کی جا سکتی ہے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/vnoC6nEgMf — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) March 30, 2023

The video showed the journalist and the elderly citizens talking with each other in an angry tone. The man told the reporter to lower his tone with him.

The senior citizen told the YouTuber that he was younger to him, to which he journalist responded by saying that he was considering it.

During the heated debate, the senior citizen’s hand touched the microphone which infuriated the journalist, who told him not to.

The journalist, when asked the man if he was a goon, received two slaps.

