Shadab Khan’s injury and the medical facilities question answered

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan recently made news not for his performances in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023/24 but for a particular moment in the fixture between Rawalpindi and Sialkot in Karachi.

The National T20 Cup 2023/24 is in full swing, and the teams are giving everything to win the tournament.

There was a moment involving Rawalpindi captain Shadab Khan as he got injured and it looked like he would be carried off to the dressing room on a stretcher.

However, everyone was surprised when the bowling all-rounder was taken off the field on a staff member’s shoulder.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the tournament’s organizers came under strong criticism from netizens over the “lack of facilities during the tournament”.

Now, senior sports journalist Shahid Hashmi has revealed the facts behind the incident. He said the situation got negatively presented to the fans.

He said there is always a stretcher and an ambulance, equipped with the latest facilities, are available at the venue during a match at all times.

The media person said the PCB should investigate why the authorities did not call for a stretcher to carry Shadab Khan off the field.

Shahid Hashmi said the on-field umpire should have called for a stretcher when he saw Shadab Khan in distress, adding that the team manager and coach should have taken the matter seriously. The journalist said the pandemonium happened because of their communication gap.

He said it is true that the cricket stadiums in Pakistan don’t have many facilities, but an ambulance and stretcher are always available. He added that PCB does not own UBL Sports Complex, but the board books it on rent.

Comparing the situation with India, he said 50 stadiums in the country have hosted ODI matches and Pakistan don’t have even five that can do so.

He urged the cricket board to construct five to eight stadiums, equipped with the latest facilities, as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be staged here.

