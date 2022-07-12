Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on Eid, pictures go viral

The pictures of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans gathered outside his Mannat home in Mumbai on Eid-ul-Azha are going viral.

Filmfare posted viral pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam Khan showering their love to the fans on the auspicious occasion on the social media application Twitter.

Superstar #ShahRukhKhan greets his legion of fans who had gathered outside Mannat for a glimpse of the star on #EidAlAdha! 💛 pic.twitter.com/AGteM9qyXw — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 10, 2022

In the images, the Chak De India star was in a white t-shirt, denim jeans and black shades. His little one was wearing a red shirt with black pants.

The viral pictures got thousands of likes and retweets from Twitter users. Here’s how they reacted to them.

Biggest superstar of Bollywood. King Khan ❣️ — IdlyVadaa (@IdlyVadaa) July 11, 2022

Love him ❤️ forever — Hind.SRK👸 (@iamhindsrk2) July 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrated actor had shared pictures of himself celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with his fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the Bollywood industry with a cameo role in R. Madhavan-directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The director said Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge actor offered to do the film for free.

The Chennai Express star will make a special appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on August 11.

Moreover, the actor will also feature in Brahmastra and Pathaan.

