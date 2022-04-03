VIRAL: Shahbaz Gill mocks Muhammad Zubair by saying ‘Kaise Hein?’

ISLAMABAD: An interesting conversation between former PM’s aide Dr Shahbaz Gill and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair, saying ‘Kaise Hein’ has gone viral on social media after the rejection of the no-trust move and dissolution of the assemblies, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In the viral video, Shahbaz Gill was seen shaking hands with PML-N’s leader Muhammad Zubair outside the Supreme Court (SC) building. On a lighter note, Gill asked him, “Kaise Hein, Kya Haal Hein? Aap Theek Hein? [How are you? Is everything okay? Are you doing fine?”

Zubair responded to the question, “Abhi Tak To Theek He Hein. [I’m fine so far.]” Zubair’s answer made Gill burst into laughter.

The conversation between the political rivals is going viral on social media.

Larger bench constituted

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has constituted a larger bench on a notice taken of the current political scenario after the NA deputy speaker rejected the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

A five-member large bench of the SC will hear the notice at 1 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing on the interpretation of Article 63A has been postponed.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Umar Atta Bandial took notice of the parliamentary and constitutional crisis in the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had been approached against the ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, who asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

The National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved a piece of advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that although the cabinet has been dissolved, the Prime Minister would continue his duties according to Article 224 of the constitution.

