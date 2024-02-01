20.9 C
Watch: Shahid Afridi scores brilliant 50 in SPL T20 2024

A video of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi scoring a memorable half-century in the ongoing Sindh Premier League (SPL) 2024 is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Shahid Afridi, who is representing Benazirabad Lals in SPL 2024, taking the attack to Mirpur Khas Tigers bowlers and hitting and scoring boundaries at all parts of Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The all-rounder scored scored 52 off 32 balls. His knock included four fours and as many sixes. 

Netizens praised his performance with heartwarming comments.  Here’s what they said. 

The legendary cricketer, who made a legacy by playing aggressive knocks, is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world. 

He has played 524 international matches across all three platforms namely Test, ODI and T20I. He has 17,737 international runs to his name and 541 wickets.

The all-rounder was part of the Pakistan side that won the ICC World T20 2009 in England.

