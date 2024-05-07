VIRAL: Shakib Al Hasan loses temper after fan tries to click selfie

Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan went viral for all the wrong reasons as a video showed him losing his temper after a fan tried to click a selfie with him.

The viral video showed the Bangladeshi allrounder engaged in a conversation with team staff in the Dhaka Premier League match.

A fan was seen approaching Shakib Al Hasan holding a phone and appearing to be asking for a selfie with the cricketer. However, Hasan was seen declining to the fan’s request and pushing away his phone.

Moments later, the video showed the cricket star manhandling the fan and pushing him away.

In January, the cricket star was caught in a video slapping a person at a political gathering.

A fan behind the cricketer recorded the slapping incident on his camera and the video instantly went viral on social media platforms.

According to the reports, the incident transpired when Shakib Al Hasan went to a polling station to observe the process personally.

It is pertinent to mention that Hasan contested in the national elections for an MP seat and won a seat in the country’s parliament after a massive victory as his opposition boycotted the general election.

Days earlier, the Bangladesh cricket star was trolled after a video of him looking disinterested while taking selfies with people during electioneering went viral on social media.

The viral video showed a swarm of fans asking Shakib Al Hasan, who is contesting the polls on the ticket of Sheikh Hasina Wajid- led ruling Awami League, to take pictures and selfies with him at a public meeting.

The veteran cricketer was not interested in interacting with the public. Shakib Al Hasan yawned and posed without any expressions.