Watch: Angry Shan Masood argues with umpire after ‘controversial’ dismissal

RAWALPINDI: A ‘controversial’ dismissal of Pakistan captain Shan Masood has ignited a heated debate in the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Masood’s brief innings came to an abrupt end when he was given out caught behind off the bowling of Shoriful Islam.

The incident occurred on the first day of the match when Islam delivered a sharp, back-of-a-length ball that caught Masood off guard.

The Bangladesh players appealed, convinced that Masood had edged the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das. Although the on-field umpire initially ruled Masood not out.

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto called for a review, which revealed a slight deflection on the UltraEdge.

However, at the same time, the ball was close to the pad as well, but the third umpire reckoned that there is a bit of edge off the bat, and the original decision was reversed.

Shan Masood was shocked by the decision, and was not ready to walk off the field. He engaged in a heated discussion with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, insisting that the ball had clipped his pad rather than his bat.