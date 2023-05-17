Shazeal Shoukat creates buzz with latest video

Actor and model Shazeal Shoukat’s latest video is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The celebrity lip-synced singer Numan Zaka’s song ‘Chad Gussa’ in her latest TikTok video and shared it on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat.official (@shazealshoukat_official)



More than 5,000 Instagram users have liked the video. Netizens came up with intriguing comments on the post.

Shazeal Shoukat has more than 500,000 Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself along with her family moments and professional endeavours.

Related – Viral: Shazeal Shoukat looks unrecognizable in new reel

Earlier, Shazeal Shoukat posted a clip of herself exuding radiance in a glamorous Saree look, while the cover version of the song ‘Mar Jawaan’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Fashion’ played in the background.

The clip captured the ‘Samjhota‘ actor in a sheer black embellished Saree which she styled with a matching, solid tank top and a pair of gold earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat.official (@shazealshoukat_official)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mann Aangan‘. She essays Ramsha, the younger sister of the protagonist, Mahnoor, in the play, written by Nadia Ahmed and directed by Hisham Syed & Salman Sirhindi.

‘Mann Aangan‘ starring Anmol Baloch and Mirza Zain Baig airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.