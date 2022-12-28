WATCH: Sheezan Khan brings Tunisha Sharma’s body to hospital

Indian television actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of her serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul‘ 15 days after breaking up with ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan.

According to an Indian news agency, the 20-year-old had gone to the bathroom and did not return to work. The team found the corpse after breaking the door.

She was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Sub Inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station, speaking with the media, said a police team was at the spot. He added that they are investigating the case from all angles despite people on the sets calling it suicide.

Police filed an abetment of suicide case against Sheezan Khan after the deceased mother filed a complaint against him.

Now, a video of him and the production crew carrying the dead body to the hospital is going viral. It showed them quickly climbing the stairs with Tunisha Sharma’s body in his arms.

A CCTV video has been shared on social networks where Sheezan Khan, allegedly the boy friend of late Tunisha Sharma, is seen helping her reach the hospital after she committed suicide. pic.twitter.com/fonNzvmn5M — Syed Faiz Abbas (@Faizabdii) December 27, 2022

An Indian news agency reported that Sheezan Khan got emotional in front of a woman police officer after being informed of his former girlfriend’s last rites and funeral.

She played Chand Kanwar in the Sony TV show ‘Maharana Pratap‘. She appeared in shows and Bollywood movies where she played Katrina Kaif’s child roles.

Tunisha Sharma was active on social media and used to post pictures of her happenings.

