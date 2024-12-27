Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui’s Mayun pictures go viral!

The pre-wedding festivities for showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and his wife-to-be Maheen Siddiqui pushed on with an intimate, at-home mayun event, hosted by the bride’s family on Wednesday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday evening, the soon-to-be better half of Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui shared some inside glimpses from their mayun festivities, at her home, and expressed her gratitude towards her family, for all the love on her special day.

For the rather traditional look on their mayun event, the bride exuded elegance and bridal glow in a yellow gharara, which looked like an heirloom piece passed down to her from her grandmother, paired with floral jewellery and no makeup. On the other hand, the ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ star wore a blue kurta from ace designer Umar Sayeed, paired with a complimenting shawl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maheen (@maheenhsiddiqui)

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding his marriage with Siddiqui first began to swirl earlier this year, before Munawar officially confirmed in a recent interview that he would be tying the knot towards the end of December.

Also Read: Hania Aamir nails the saree look for winter wedding

Their pre-wedding celebrations started last week with an intimate yet star-studded dholki event, hosted by his close friends, A-list actor Mahira Khan and notable filmmaker Asim Raza, followed by a grand qawwali night for the couple, by CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal and his wife Sonya Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sheheryar Munawar is currently winning acclaim for his performance as the main protagonist Rahim Nawaz, in the drama serial ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’, co-starring Ushna Shah, Shuja Asad and Mahenur Haider.

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, scripted by Sadia Akhter, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.