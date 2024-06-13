Watch: Sherfane Rutherford’s match-winning knock against New Zealand

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford hit a sublime unbeaten 68 to beat New Zealand by 13 runs to book their place in the T20 World Cup Super 8s.

Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 68 off 39 balls (two fours, six sixes) lifted the home side from the depths of 30/5 in the seventh over to a competitive 149 for nine after they were put in.

The power hitter slammed 2 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease. Rutherford was named the Player of the Match.

Speaking after the match, Rutherford said: “Want to thank God for the opportunity. I was preparing even though I wasn’t playing. I was preparing for this. To take it deep was the plan. Me and (Daren) Sammy had a talk. We spoke of taking it deep and just keep rotating the strike as I can make up for it later on,” Rutherford said.

“Looking at their bowling lineup I knew they were short of two overs and I was telling myself to take it deep. Wanted to maximise on those overs. That was the plan and I think it did that well. Hopefully the start of something to come,” he added.