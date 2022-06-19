Shoaib Malik’s latest picture with son Izhaan goes viral

The picture of Shoaib Malik and his son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s nursery graduation celebrations is going viral on social media.

The viral picture shows the cricketer father holding his son, who was wearing a graduation gown and cap, with a smile on his face.

He also penned a heartfelt note for his son.

“My sonshine Izhaan graduated from his nursery, making baba super proud!” he wrote. “You are growing up so fast beta, may you succeed in everything. And I have got your back, always…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)



The picture got thousands of likes while celebrities – including Saba Qamar, Ushna Shah, and others – couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their love for the little one.

The cricketer and his wife Sania Mirza frequently take to Instagram to post family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s first interaction took place when Pakistan was playing a fixture in Delhi back in 2003.

They crossed paths with each other in Hobart when he was playing in Australia while his athlete-wife was taking part in a tournament in December 2019. He claimed the interaction was just a casual meeting and nothing came out of it.

Related – Shoaib Malik spends quality time with his son in Dubai

They got married four months later and have been together for over a decade.

In October of 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Comments