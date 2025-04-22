Shrine demolished in India for highway expansion

RUDRAPUR: In a viral news, authorities in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, demolished a 50-year-old shrine to expand a highway project in the early hours of April 22.



The shrine, which was known as ‘Masoom Miyan’s Mazar’, was located in the middle of highways intersecting National Highway-74 and National Highway-109.

The viral demolition was led under strict security, with local administration making sure no vehicles or media personnel would enter the site during the operation.

Officials reached Indira Chowk bringing bulldozers along, early in the morning and quickly carried out the removal.

A notice regarding the removal of the shrine had already been issued by the authorities, quoting its unauthorised and illegal construction on government land. However, the shrine was not removed until the sudden demolition.

According to local reports, the removal of the shrine was kept highly confidential. The operation lasted approximately two hours before traffic resumed in the area.

Reports indicate that the demolition happened at 3 AM, with videos surfacing online showing bulldozers bringing down the shrine’s roof.

The local administration justified the action, stating that the shrine was built on encroached government land and that prior notice had been issued.

The viral incident has sparked public outrage, with concerns raised over the timing and secrecy of the operation.

Some community members have questioned the necessity of conducting the demolition under the cover of darkness.

Read More: Building collapse in India claims 11 lives

Earlier, a disastrous incident took place in New Delhi early Saturday morning when the Mustafabad building collapsed, leading to the deaths of 11 people and several others getting injured.

The four-storey residential building in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, suddenly came to the ground at around 3 AM, trapping its residents under the wreckage.

The incident raised concerns about building safety guidelines in the area, calling for an investigation into the structural integrity of similar constructions.