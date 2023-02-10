Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dreamy wedding video goes viral!

Newlyweds of Tinsel Town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally dropped the official video of their nuptials.

The latest real-life couple of Bollywood, Sidharth and Kiara, has us in happy tears as they unveiled their magical wedding video on Friday morning, days after the anticipated nuptials.

The joint post by Mr & Mrs Malhotra was simply captioned with the special date along with a bunch of emojis.

The ethereal clip features the guarded insights of the wedding of the year, from the dreamy and groovy entry of the stunning bride in her pink Manish Malhotra lehenga while the dapper groom, waited [not so] patiently, to the Varmala ceremony of the two, and the ultimate peck amid flower showers.

A version of the hit track ‘Ranjha’ from their movie ‘Shershaah’, depicting their love story perfectly, played in the background, and fans cannot help but go awww.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani paint the town RED

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bollywood couple exchanged vows at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer city in the Indian state of Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The nuptials were witnessed by close family and friends, whereas, the duo will now host two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, for the Bollywood fraternity.

A day earlier, the ‘Shershaah’ couple received a grand welcome at the lit-up Defence Colony home of Malhotra in Delhi and later made their first media appearance as husband and wife, in their colour-coordinated outfits.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sparked dating rumours after their debut collab in ‘Shershaah‘ and fans have been shipping them ever since, however, the two remained tight-lipped about their relationship until the respective ‘Kouch’ appearances last year.

