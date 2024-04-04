VIRAL: Sindh cop ‘threatens’ bakery staff for not giving free meal

HYDERABAD: A Sindh police officer allegedly threatened and hurled abuses at a bakery employee after the latter refused to give him a free iftar meal, ARY News reported.

CCTV footage went viral of the incident showing the cop, identified as Akhtar Katpar, abusing and threatening the bakery employee in Hyderabad.

The police officer is heard threatening the worker of making him a missing person while saying that he would make an example out of the bakery employee.

Calling the bakery workers thieves, the Hyderabad police cop is heard saying that the workers refused to give him an iftar meal as guests were sitting in his house.

Reacting to the viral video, Katpar, who has served as station house officer (SHO) at several police stations, denied the allegations of abusing the employee.

Read more: Police officer reveals details of govt officer’s son who ‘punished’ him

He claimed that the bakery employee did not provide the complete items he paid the price for, after which he got into a verbal spat with him.