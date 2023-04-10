Skateboarder crashes into biker, horrific video goes viral

A video of a skateboarder crashing into an unsuspecting biker is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The clip showed the skateboarder riding his skateboard on the opposite side of a road. He misses a truck and a biker.

He was not lucky the third time as he lost his balance and crashed into an unsuspecting biker. The skateboard suffered hits on his face and chest. His legs got crushed under the wheels.

The skateboarder was clearly at fault as he was skateboarding on a road.

Skateboarding is one of the most adventurous sports but is highly dangerous as well. People performing stunts on skateboards suffer severe injuries.

