WATCH: Teachers burn students’ smartphones

A video of a group of teachers burning students’ confiscated smartphones of students in Indonesia is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees the educators throwing the seized smartphones in the fire while its owners pleaded them for not doing so. The made rounds on social media platforms TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The clip, that was shared on Instagram, has received thousands of likes.

The exact location of the incident was kept secret. Several netizens assumed it happened at a boarding school. They also expressed outrage at the educators’ behaviour and called for action against those involved.

“Maybe the boarding school has reprimanded it many times,” a user wrote. “Maybe in this way the students will give upbringing cellphones,” a user said.

“Educators by name, and yet they choose to set such a poor example. If something doesn’t belong to us, we have no right to destroy it. They could have confiscated it and then returned the phones to the students a week later,” wrote another.

There were many users who called for a lawsuit against the educators.

It is pertinent to mention that cases of students death due to corporal punishments are reported from across the world.

Previously, a 10-year-old girl died after being physically punished by her teacher for getting maths questions wrong.

The girl, a student at a primary school in Sichuan Province in the southwestern region of China, died hours after receiving corporal punishment from her teacher.

She was amongst eight Year 5 students punished for incorrectly answering questions during their mathematics class at the local Goapo Town Central Primary School, according to police.

The pupil, surnamed Zhang, was disciplined twice by her teacher, Wang who struck her on the palm with a ruler four times before ordering her to kneel in the classroom for five minutes.

She began to feel dizzy shortly afterward and was then taken to a hospital by her grandmother and her teacher. She died later in the afternoon.

