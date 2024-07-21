WATCH: Smriti Mandhana’s heartwarming gesture towards young Sri Lankan fan

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s heartwarming gesture towards a young Sri Lankan fan went viral after their game against Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

Mandhana smashed 45 off 31 deliveries to chase a meagre target of 109 runs set by Pakistan.

Her opening partnership of 85 runs for with Shafali Verma helped India chase down the target in just 14.1 overs.

After their triumph over Pakistan, Mandhana surprised a specially-abled Sri Lankan fan by gifting her a mobile phone.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) took to Instagram to share the video of their interaction, which soon went viral.

“Adeesha Herath’s love for cricket brought her to the stadium, despite all the challenges. The highlight of her day? A surprise encounter with her favourite cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, who handed her a mobile phone as a token of appreciation,” SLC wrote in the caption of the post.

The viral video showed Smriti Mandhana walking up to the wheelchair-bound young girl, Adeesha Herath.

The Indian cricketer was seen greeting the young girl and asking if she fancied a mobile phone before presenting her with one.

The viral video showed Smriti Mandhana posing for photos with the girl and even giving her a high-five.

Following their meeting with the cricketer, the girl’s mother said that they were at the stadium to enjoy the game without expecting such kind of gesture from the cricketer.

“We came to watch the match unexpectedly, as my daughter wanted to go for the match. We met Mandhana madam from Indian team and my daughter received a phone from her. It was unexpected and my daughter is so lucky to receive this gift from her,” she said.

India began their Women’s Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a comprehensive win over archrivals Pakistan on July 19 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

