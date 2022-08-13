Netflix releases Snabba Cash: Season 2 teaser

OTT platform Netflix released teaser of web show Snabba Cash: Season 2 and it is going viral.

Snabba Cash tells the story of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

The cast includes Evin Ahmad, Susan Ahmed, Alexander Abdala, Ali Alarik, Petter Eggers, Khalil Ghazal, Dada Fungula Bozela, Olle Sarri, Lennox Soderstrom, Johan Hanson and others.

Snabba Cash: Season 2 will be directed by Jesper Ganslandt, Lisa Farzaneh, and Måns Månsson.

The executive producers of the upcoming show are Jens Lapidus, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, Susann Billberg, and Tim Kin. Nicklas Wikström Nicastro is the producer.

SF Studios has collaborated with Strive Stories for the production.

