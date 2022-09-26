VIRAL: Snake removed from schoolgirl’s bag in shocking video

A video of a teacher taking out a snake from inside a schoolgirl’s bag is going viral on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

The viral video on the social media platform showed the scholar unzipping Class 10 student Uma Rajak’s bag to take the books out. People watched in horror as the snake slithered it’s way out and into the wild.

कक्षा 10 की छात्रा कु. उमा रजक के बैग से, घर से स्कूल आकर जैसे ही बैग खोला तो छात्रा को कुछ आभाष हुआ तो शिक्षक से शिकायत की, कि बस्ते में अंदर कुछ है, छात्रा के बैग को स्कूल के बाहर ले जाकर खोला तो बैग के अंदर से एक नागिन बाहर निकली, यह घटना दतिया जिले के बड़ोनी स्कूल की है। pic.twitter.com/HWKB3nktza — Karan Vashistha BJP 🇮🇳 (@Karan4BJP) September 22, 2022

The clip made headlines and netizens lauded the teacher for his act.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened at Badoni school in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh state in India.

The schoolgirl told the teacher that she felt something moving inside her bag. That’s when the teacher sprung into action and took the snake out.

Both student and the teacher remained unharm in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that snakes slither into unusual places and bite victims with stealth.

