Sonakshi Sinha drops unseen glimpses from wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Newlywed Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans with some more unseen and rare glimpses of her intimate wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Days after tying the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, dropping stunning BTS pictures of the bride and groom, clicked before their reception.

“A wedding can be chaotic… but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever,” she wrote in the caption of the 10-picture gallery, before penning a detailed description of the idea behind each click.

Apart from the couple’s mutual love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who personally congratulated the duo and sent his best wishes to them via a voice note, the photo dump also gives a peek into their unfinished marital home, which they dream of building together.

Amid the trolling from social users, given the different religions of Sinha and Iqbal, the ‘Heeramandi’ actor kept the comments limited on her post, however, the much-in-love pictures of the duo garnered over half a million likes from social users and heartwarming wishes from the fraternity.

After dating him for over 7 years, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, last month, on June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.