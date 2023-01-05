Friday, January 6, 2023
Sonu Sood sits on moving train’s footboard, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came under fire after a video of him sitting on the footboard of a moving train went viral. 

He shared the viral video on his Twitter account. The clip showed the ‘Dabangg‘ star looking outside the train while holding onto its railing while sitting on its footpath. 

Sonu Sood is known for his kindness and philanthropic activities but he became headlines for the wrong reasons this time.

 

The Mumbai Railway Police and Northern Railway criticized his behaviour with their comments. 

He issued an apology by stating he wanted to experience how millions of poor people feel when commuting on the train while sitting close to its door. 

Sonu Sood thanked the railway department for highlighting his mistake.

It is pertinent to mention that people have died or life-threatening injuries by falling off trains due to improper seating accommodations.

